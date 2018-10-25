Try 1 month for 99¢
HAMPTON -- Clarence W. Kruse, 92, of Hampton, died Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton; services 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 16 12th Ave NE, Hampton, with burial in Hampton Cemetery; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Hampton, (641) 456-3232, and for an hour before services at the church; condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.

Clarence W. Kruse
