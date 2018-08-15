Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW clip art death

FAIRBANK -- Clair M. Levendusky, 83, of Fairbank, died Monday, Aug. 13; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank, with burial at the church cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, (319) 635-2207.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Clair M. Levendusky
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments