{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

LAWLER -- Christopher Lee Bruns, 28, of Kasson, Minn., formerly of Lawler, died Sunday, May 19, at  Fairview Ridges Hospital, Burnsville, Minn., of cardiac arrest; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lawler, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton, (641) 393-4334; visitation continues an hour before services at the church; condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Christopher L. Bruns
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments