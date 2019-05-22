You have free articles remaining.
LAWLER -- Christopher Lee Bruns, 28, of Kasson, Minn., formerly of Lawler, died Sunday, May 19, at Fairview Ridges Hospital, Burnsville, Minn., of cardiac arrest; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lawler, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton, (641) 393-4334; visitation continues an hour before services at the church; condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.