CEDAR FALLS -- Christie Greenlee, 69, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Oct. 8, at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525; services and burial next week in Elgin, Ill.; memorials may be directed to charity of donor's of choice; condolences at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.

the life of: Service Notice: Christie Greenlee
