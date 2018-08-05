WATERLOO -- Charon Rashad Alexander, 21, of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Waterloo, son of Larry Charon Alexander Jr. and Stacy Calvin and grandson of Gail Lee Alexander and the late Larry Alexander Sr., died Friday, July 27, the victim of a homicide; services in Lexington are pending; a memorial service also will be held in Waterloo, with details to be announced; memorials directed to the family at P.O. Box 2834, Waterloo, IA 50704; condolences may be emailed to cdalexa05@gmail.com.
