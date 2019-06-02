{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Charlotte R. Gaden, 98, of Ash Grove, Mo., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, May 27, at Republic Nursing and Rehab in Republic, Mo.; services 2 p.m. June 15 at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery; visitation is for an hour prior to services; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

