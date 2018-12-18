Try 1 month for 99¢
ELMA -- Charlotte C. Conway, 101, of Elma, died Friday, Dec. 14, at Colonial Manor in Elma; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial at Calvary Cemetery, both in Elma; visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home, Elma, (641) 393-2461; memorials directed to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Elma, the Elma Public Library or the charity of the donor's choice; condolences left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.

