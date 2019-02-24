Try 1 month for 99¢
ORAN -- Charles Walter “Charlie” Briddle, 94, of Oran, died Thursday, Feb. 21, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner; services 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation will precede the service starting at 10 a.m.; S.K. Rogers Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-1800.

the life of: Service Notice: Charles W. “Charlie” Briddle
