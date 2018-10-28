BRANDON -- Charles L. "Chuck" Smith, 86, died Thursday, Oct. 25, at Windsor Manor in Vinton of Alzheimer’s disease; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Urbana, with burial at Urbana Cemetery; visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. today, Oct. 28, at the church, with a 2 p.m. Scripture service and sharing of memories; Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton, (319) 472-2233, is assisting the family; memorials directed to the family to be used for park benches in Brandon or to the Alzheimer’s Association; condolences left at vsrfh.com.
