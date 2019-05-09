{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS -- Charles G. Chamness, 85, of Ackley, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 4, at Grand JiVante in Ackley; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls; military honors conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49; visitation for hour before the service; memorials directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo or Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49; condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

