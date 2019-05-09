You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS -- Charles G. Chamness, 85, of Ackley, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 4, at Grand JiVante in Ackley; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls; military honors conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49; visitation for hour before the service; memorials directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo or Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49; condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.