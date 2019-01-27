Try 1 month for 99¢
GRUNDY CENTER -- Charles Edward “Charlie” Riek, 91, of Coralville, formerly of Grundy Center, died Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the United Methodist Church, with burial in Rosehill Cemetery, both in Grundy Center; visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center, (319) 824-3319; memorials may be directed to the family, where they will donate to a charity of their choice at a later date; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

