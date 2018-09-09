Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO -- Charles “Chuck” Steege, 75, of rural Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 7, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, 984-5379.

Charles "Chuck" Steege
