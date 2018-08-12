Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO -- Charles Verne Case, 96, of Minnesota, formerly of Waterloo, died July 29 in Minnesota; per his request, his family will lay Charlie to rest in a graveside service beside his wife Verna in the Finchford Cemetery.

