WATERLOO -- Charles Verne Case, 96, of Minnesota, formerly of Waterloo, died July 29 in Minnesota; per his request, his family will lay Charlie to rest in a graveside service beside his wife Verna in the Finchford Cemetery.
WATERLOO -- Charles Verne Case, 96, of Minnesota, formerly of Waterloo, died July 29 in Minnesota; per his request, his family will lay Charlie to rest in a graveside service beside his wife Verna in the Finchford Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.