You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Chad J. Oge, 46, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; family-directed celebration of life will be held at a later date; visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, 233-3146, with cremation to follow the visitation; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family; condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Oge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.