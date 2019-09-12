{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Chad J. Oge, 46, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; family-directed celebration of life will be held at a later date; visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, 233-3146, with cremation to follow the visitation; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family; condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Oge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Load comments