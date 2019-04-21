{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Cecil Leon Sommerfelt, 68, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 17, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics; graveside services 1 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Garden of Memories Cemetery; Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138; condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

