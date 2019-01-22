Try 1 month for 99¢
FAIRBANK -- Caryl B. McClain, 91, of rural Fairbank, died at home Sunday, Jan. 20; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, (319) 283-4922, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, rural Westgate; visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and for an hour before the service Friday at the funeral home; memorial fund to be established for Camp Courageous and Cedar Valley Hospice; condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Caryl B. McClain
