WATERLOO -- Carolyn Jean Bentley-Tollefson, 63, of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 21, at Ravenwood Specialty Care; memorial services 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274; visitation one hour before services at the funeral home; memorials may be directed to the family.

Carolyn J. Bentley-Tollefson
