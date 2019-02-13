Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

VINTON -- Carolyn Gavalas, 70, of Vinton, died Monday, Feb. 11; memorial visitation 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home, Vinton, (319) 472-2233; condolences at vsrfh.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Carolyn Gavalas
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments