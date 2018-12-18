Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- Carol Lichty, 78, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Dec. 16, at Ravenwood Specialty Care. No services are planned at this time. Locke Funeral Home, 233-06138, is in charge of arrangements.

