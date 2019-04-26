CEDAR FALLS -- Cain Orion LaVelle, 36, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, April 24, at Fort Dodge Trinity Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with inurnment at a later date; visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, 233-3393; there will not be visitation at the church on Wednesday; memorials may be directed to the family; condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
