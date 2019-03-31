WATERLOO -- Burnice Green Jr., 71, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, March 26; services 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274; visitation also for an hour before services Friday at the church; memorials directed to the family at 653 Hope Ave., Waterloo 50703; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Breaking
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.