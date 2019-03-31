{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Burnice Green Jr., 71, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, March 26; services 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274; visitation also for an hour before services Friday at the church; memorials directed to the family at 653 Hope Ave., Waterloo 50703; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

