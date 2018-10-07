Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Bryan D. Joens, 56, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo; services are pending at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Bryan Joens
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments