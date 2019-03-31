{{featured_button_text}}
EVANSDALE -- Brett Tibbals, 56, of Evansdale, died Thursday, March 28, at NewAldaya Lifescapes; family-directed Celebration of Life from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Lofty's Lounge, Evansdale, with a 5 p.m. family tribute; private family inurnment at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo; memorials directed to the family; Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, 233-3146, assisted the family; condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

