EVANSDALE -- Brett Tibbals, 56, of Evansdale, died Thursday, March 28, at NewAldaya Lifescapes; family-directed Celebration of Life from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Lofty's Lounge, Evansdale, with a 5 p.m. family tribute; private family inurnment at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo; memorials directed to the family; Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, 233-3146, assisted the family; condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Breaking
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.