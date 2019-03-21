Try 3 months for $3
Death dove

WATERLOO -- Brant L. Gaede, 53, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 19, at his home; Celebration of Life to take place at a later date.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Brant L. Gaede
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments