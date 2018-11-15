IOWA FALLS -- Beverly May Smith, 86, of Iowa Falls, formerly of Raymond, died Friday, Nov. 9, at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Raymond, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery; visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393.
