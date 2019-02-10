Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- Beverly J. Gallatin, 72, of Mahomet, Ill., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Feb. 4, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis; services 11 a.m. Feb. 18, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial at 2:30 p.m. in Homewood Cemetery, Ellsworth; visitation 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 17, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138, and for an hour before services at the church; condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Beverly J. Gallatin
