CEDAR FALLS -- Beverely E. Ralls, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Dec. 20. at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; Celebration of Life from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Dunkerton Community Hall; memorials in lieu of flowers to the family at 10045 E. Mount Vernon Road, Dunkerton 50626, for the care of her dog, MeeMee, until her death; any remaining donations to go to Sunrise Exchange Children's Petting Zoo and Cedar Bend Humane Society.
