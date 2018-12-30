Try 1 month for 99¢
 CEDAR FALLS -- Beverely E. Ralls, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Dec. 20. at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; Celebration of Life from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Dunkerton Community Hall; memorials in lieu of flowers to the family at 10045 E. Mount Vernon Road, Dunkerton 50626, for the care of her dog, MeeMee, until her death; any remaining donations to go to Sunrise Exchange Children's Petting Zoo and Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Service Notice: Beverely E. Ralls
