WATERLOO -- Betty Jean “Bj” Furgerson, 91, of Cedar Rapids, died at home Aug. 14; family and friends will gather to celebrate her life and legacy at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories in Cedar Rapids; please leave a message for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries; memorial donations may be made to Friends of Iowa Public Television, Iowa Public Television Foundation, 6535 Corporate Drive, P.O. Box 6400, Johnston 50131-6400 or Lily Nina Furgerson Endowed Scholarship Fund, UNI Foundation, Financial Services, 121 Commons, Cedar Falls 50614-0282.

the life of: Service Notice: Betty Jean “Bj” Furgerson
