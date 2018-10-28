WATERLOO -- Betty Jean “Bj” Furgerson, 91, of Cedar Rapids, died at home Aug. 14; family and friends will gather to celebrate her life and legacy at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories in Cedar Rapids; please leave a message for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries; memorial donations may be made to Friends of Iowa Public Television, Iowa Public Television Foundation, 6535 Corporate Drive, P.O. Box 6400, Johnston 50131-6400 or Lily Nina Furgerson Endowed Scholarship Fund, UNI Foundation, Financial Services, 121 Commons, Cedar Falls 50614-0282.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.