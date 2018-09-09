Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS -- Betty H. Krogh, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Sept. 8, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525.

the life of: Service Notice: Betty H. Krogh
