CEDAR FALLS -- Bernice Murdock, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, July 28, at The Suites at Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. Services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family, and condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Bernice Murdock
