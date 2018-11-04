Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- Barbara Jean Jauch, 90, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the Landing at Friendship Village; celebration of life and luncheon 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Hickory Hills Park, Lakeview Lodge, 3338 Hickory Hills Road, La Porte City; condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

