SUMNER -- Auderly Schwarzenstein, 86, of Sumner, died Sunday, April 28, at her home in Sumner; services 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner; interment will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, rural Sumner; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Auderly’s name to St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner or Unity Point Hospice; condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Service Notice: Auderly Schwarzenstein
