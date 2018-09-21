Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW clip art death

CRESCO -- Arletta Rose, 88, of Cresco, died Tuesday, Sept. 18, at at Accura Healthcare; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Cresco; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, Cresco, (563) 547-3501, and also for an hour before the service Saturday; condolences at www.hindtfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Arletta Rose
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments