OELWEIN -- Arlene A. Thiele, 96, of Oelwein, died Saturday, Oct. 20, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Peace Lutheran Church, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, both in Oelwein; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, (319) 283-4922, and for an hour before the service at the church on Saturday; memorial fund for Peace Lutheran Church; condolences left at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Arlene Thiele
