NEW HAMPTON -- Arlene H. Heying, 89, of New Hampton,   formerly of Alta Vista, died Sunday, May 26,  at MercyOne in New Hampton; services 10:30 a.m.  Thursday, May 30, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton,   with burial   at Mount  Calvary Cemetery, Alta Vista; visitation will be from 3:30-7 p.m. at Conway-Markham Funeral Home,  New Hampton, (641) 394-4331, with a rosary at 4 p.m.  and a scriptural wake service at 7 p.m.; visitation also for an hour before the service Thursday at the church; condolences  left at www.conway-markhamfh.com; memorials  directed to family.

