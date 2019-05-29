NEW HAMPTON -- Arlene H. Heying, 89, of New Hampton, formerly of Alta Vista, died Sunday, May 26, at MercyOne in New Hampton; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, with burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Alta Vista; visitation will be from 3:30-7 p.m. at Conway-Markham Funeral Home, New Hampton, (641) 394-4331, with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a scriptural wake service at 7 p.m.; visitation also for an hour before the service Thursday at the church; condolences left at www.conway-markhamfh.com; memorials directed to family.
