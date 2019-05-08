{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS -- Ardith Ann "Ardy" Einertson, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, May 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo; memorial services 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church-Larsen Chapel, Cedar Falls; family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service at the church; Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525, is assisting; memorials directed to UnityPoint Hospice; condolences left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

