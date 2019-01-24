Try 1 month for 99¢
ALLISON -- Annie R. Rieken, 93, of Allison, died Monday, Jan. 21, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison; services 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 25, at St. James Lutheran Church, Allison, with burial in the Allison Cemetery; visitation will be at 1 p.m. until services Friday at the church; Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Allison, (641) 456-3232.

