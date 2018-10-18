Try 1 month for 99¢
IOWA FALLS -- Ann Marie Thomas, 87, of Boone, formerly of Iowa Falls, died Monday, Oct. 15, at Westhaven Community, Boone; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct.  20, at First Christian Church, 221 Fischer Ave., Iowa Falls; visitation will be one hour before services at the church; Linn’s Funeral Home, Iowa Falls, (641)648-2569.

Ann Marie Thomas
