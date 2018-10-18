IOWA FALLS -- Ann Marie Thomas, 87, of Boone, formerly of Iowa Falls, died Monday, Oct. 15, at Westhaven Community, Boone; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at First Christian Church, 221 Fischer Ave., Iowa Falls; visitation will be one hour before services at the church; Linn’s Funeral Home, Iowa Falls, (641)648-2569.
