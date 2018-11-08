Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- Angela Lynn Hoyt, 50, of Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 5, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; memorial services 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 232-3235, preceded by an hour of visitation; inurnment will be at a later date in Garden of Memories; memorials may be directed to the family.

Angela L. Hoyt
