WATERLOO -- Alma King, 86, of Waterloo, formerly of Rock Island, Ill., died Monday, Aug. 13, at Ravenwood Specialty Care; services 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery to follow; visitation will be one hour before services.

Alma King
