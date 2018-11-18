Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

SUMNER -- Allen Buchholz, 48, of Sumner, died Saturday, Nov. 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; Celebration of Life from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-1800, with a private family burial at a later date; condolences at www.skrogersfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Allen Buchholz
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments