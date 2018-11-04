Try 1 month for 99¢
RANDALIA -- Allan Wedemeier, 80, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Randalia, died Oct. 26; services are pending; memorials may be directed to Sharon Wedemeier, 2121 S. Pantano, No. 352, Tucson, AZ 85710.

