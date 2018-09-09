WATERLOO -- Allan Howard "Al" Klinger, 80, of Windsor, Colo., formerly of Waterloo and West Union, died at home Wednesday, Aug. 29. A Celebration of Life visitation and service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 24, with service at 11 a.m. at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138. Memorials directed to Fayette County Conservation Foundation, North Fayette Valley Schools, or to the family, in care of Locke Funeral Home, 1519 W. Fourth St., Waterloo 50702. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.