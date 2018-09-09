Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO  --  Allan Howard "Al" Klinger, 80, of Windsor, Colo., formerly of Waterloo and West Union, died at home Wednesday, Aug. 29. A Celebration of Life visitation and service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 24, with service at 11 a.m. at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138. Memorials directed to Fayette County Conservation Foundation, North Fayette Valley Schools, or to the family, in care of Locke Funeral Home, 1519 W. Fourth St., Waterloo 50702. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Allan H. "Al" Klinger
