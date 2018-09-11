CEDAR FALLS -- Alicia Caley, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Western Home Communities Deery Suites in Cedar Falls; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at First United Methodist Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls; visitation for an hour before the service at the church; in lieu of flowers memorials directed to the Cedar Falls Public Library or Cedar Valley Hospice. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, is assisting the family.
