PARKERSBURG -- Alice Jeanetta Van Dyk, 79, of Aplington, formerly of Parkersburg, died Sunday, Oct. 21, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital, Waterloo; services 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Faith Lutheran Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534, and for an hour before services at the church; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

