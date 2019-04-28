WATERLOO -- Alice F. Ramsey, 92, of Waterloo, died April 12 at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village; memorial services 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Central Christian Church, with inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Waterloo; visitation also for an hour prior to services at the church; Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138, is assisting the family; memorials directed to Central Christian Church; condolences left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Tags
Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Alice RamseySend Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.