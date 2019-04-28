{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Alice F. Ramsey, 92, of Waterloo, died April 12 at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village; memorial services 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Central Christian Church, with inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Waterloo; visitation  also for an hour prior to services at the church; Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138, is assisting the family; memorials directed to Central Christian Church; condolences left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Alice Ramsey
