Try 3 months for $3
Death dove

WATERLOO -- Aileen May Hawse, 89, of Waterloo, died Feb. 21, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village; memorial services 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, with inurnment in Brooks Cemetery at a later date; memorials may be directed to Friendship Village Auxiliary or Westminster Presbyterian Church; Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo, 233-3146.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Aileen M. Hawse
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments