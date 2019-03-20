Try 3 months for $3
WAUCOMA -- Aaron Mechtel, 47, of McGregor, formerly of Waucoma, son of Shirley (Miner) and Chuck Heseth, died Saturday, March 16; services 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in West Union, (563) 539-2170, with inurnment at a later date; visitation will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the funeral home.

