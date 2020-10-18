June 25, 1929-October 14, 2020

URBANA—Sergio Fuggiti, 91, of Urbana, formerly of Eagle Center, died Wednesday, Oct. 14 at his daughter’s home of natural causes.

He was born June 25, 1929 in Pieve di Monti Di Villa, Italy, son of Amadeo and Alina Ricci Fuggiti. He moved to America in 1949 through New York City.

He married Marilyn Louise Uhlenhake on June 20, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Sergio worked at Rath Packing before their closure, and retired from Allen Hospital. His true passion his entire life was owning and caring for Fuggiti Apple Orchard in Eagle Center.

Survived by: his wife: three daughters, Louise (Craig) Potter of Waterloo, Gina (Joe) Stankowicz of Florida and Angela (Marty) Zimmer of Urbana; nine grandchildren, Jennette, James, Joseph Potter, Joey, Mark (Liz) and Mitchell Stankowicz, Nicole (Rory) Weston, Gabrielle (Tyler) Creed and Zachary Zimmer; two great grandchildren, Luna and Nova; and two sisters-in-law, Sita Fuggiti of Rio Rico, Ariz. and Carla Fuggiti of Oro Valley, Ariz.

Preceded in death by: four brothers, Omero, Remo, Romeo and Giampaolo Fuggiti.