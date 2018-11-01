Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS — Senora Bell Cohenour, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.

She was born Jan. 16, 1936, in Marion Township, Washington County, daughter of Owen and Elsie (Turner) Snider. She married Keith A. Cohenour on Sept. 3, 1960, in Iowa City. He preceded her in death Feb. 5, 1999.

She was a unit secretary at Sartori Memorial Hospital for 23 years prior to retiring. She then worked at Osco Drug (CVS) and Blain’s Farm and Fleet as a cashier.

Survived by: her daughter, Anna (Tom) Fremont of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Heather Bohl of Colorado, Michael Fremont of Cedar Falls, Joseph Lee and Joshua Devon Ahrenholz of Waterloo; and six great-grandchildren, Junior, Michael, Katie, Lily, Daniel and Cody Bohl.

Preceded in death by: a son, Keith Owen Cohenour; and a daughter, Helen Ahrenholz.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Richardson Funeral Service, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation for one hour before the service.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Western Home Foundation.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

